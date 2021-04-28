Rwanda: Destabilising Rwanda Will Be Costly - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has warned that it will be costly and complex for anyone with plans to destabilize Rwanda's security and sovereignty.

The Head of State made the remarks at the commissioning of 721 Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Officer Cadets.

The ceremony took place at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, Bugesera District.

President Kagame, who is also the Commander in Chief of the armed forces congratulated the junior officers for choosing the military as a career. He pointed out that the training required determination, diligence and discipline.

He urged them to use the same principles to succeed and achieve more in their military service.

"The capacity we build amongst our military personnel should not be cause for alarm for anyone else, especially with our neighbours," he added, "We have always prioritized good neighborliness; to our south, our east, west and north."

The President highlighted that Rwanda has for years built its military capabilities to safeguard national borders, respond to terror attacks among other acts that may antagonize national sovereignty.

In addition, he said, "We also build our capabilities to be able to respond to the call of service elsewhere in other countries where our support has been enlisted."

President Kagame shared the United Nation's example, adding that Rwanda has previously given a helping hand whenever it is called out.

Rwanda is among the biggest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions in the world.

Service to Rwandans a priority

President Kagame reminded the junior officers as well as RDF forces in general that that above all, their allegiance is to the people of Rwanda.

"It is a heavy responsibility and you should always remember that," he said.

Among the 721 graduates, 74 were women. Six of the graduating cadet officers went through training from different neighboring countries including Kenya, Belgium and Sri Lanka. They only came to Rwanda to be commissioned before beginning their military service.

Senior government officials, army officers from the EAC partner states and families of the cadets attended the ceremony where advanced military skills were displayed by the graduates.

According to the facilitators of the cadet course, the rigorous military training required endurance as well as mastering the art of war and leadership.

Major Gen. Innocent Kabandana, Commandant of the Military Academy, noted that with the training, the junior officers are now ready to take on responsibilities they are assigned.

"I am confident that these young officers have been prepared and trained well and are capable of dealing with today's complex security challenges," he asserted.

The top three cadet officers were recognized; Alphonse Niyibaho named the best overall candidate and awarded the Cadet of the Year medal.

The other two outstanding cadet officers were Fred Rugamba and Jimmy Rutagengwa who also earned medals from the Head of State.

President Kagame also commended Rwanda Military Academy for the continued role in professionalizing the country's armed forces.

The school started training junior officers in 1999. At the time, there was only a one-year course, but the school later entered a partnership with the University of Rwanda to start offering bachelor's degree programmes in different fields.