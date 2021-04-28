Zimbabwe: Nehanda Role Was Challenging - Tava

Actress Eunice Tava has said acting the role of Nehanda in the film "The Story of Nehanda" was a bit challenging, as a lot was expected from her.

The film is based on the spirit medium's life and was inspired by the statue that the Government is constructing at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in central Harare.

The film also features Daniel Tapera, Khetani Micheal Banda, John Dennison, Kristina Evans, David Anthony Tibbits, Rogan Evans and Maurizio Vadala.

It was written by Major Special Matarirano, was directed by Sydney Taivavashe and was produced by Tariro Washe, Charles Munganasa, Matarirano and Sydney Taivavashe.

In an interview, Tava said she had to sacrifice a lot to fit into the role of the spirit medium Nehanda as depicted by historical pictures.

"It was a bit challenging acting this role as the film was based on a true story, hence people will be having high expectations because this is a role of an icon whose story had never been told in this way.

"I didn't lose much weight, but just made sure I maintained the weight I had when the shooting began. I cut down on eating meat and ate more vegetables"

Tava said it took her about two weeks to prepare for the role.

"Well, I did not have much to work on since I have read about the character. One of the difficult parts was cutting my very long hair to look something close to Mbuya Nehanda.

"Every time I was going on set, my whole skin colour was changed by the make-up artist. It took me about two weeks to prepare for the role rehearsal."

Tava said the part which was challenging the most was the court scene.

Asked how she landed the role, Tava said she was called for an audition after a friend referred her.

"I received a message for the audition which had a monologue. The message stated that I was required to send a short video acting as Mbuya Nehanda using that monologue," she said.

"It was in the morning and the whole day I ignored the call because I thought it was a waste of time as I wasn't anything close to Mbuya Nehanda age-wise and physically, let alone knew much about her. I thought I didn't fit the part.

"I then got a reminder to send in the video and I decided to just do it because I thought I was doing it for time sake and to avoid embarrassing myself that they might think I have chickened out.

"I had so much respect for the person who had sent the audition call.

"I rushed to my elderly neighbour and asked for some "Zambia" as I wrapped myself and started rehearsing, then recorded the video and sent it."

The theatre guru was surprised to receive the news the following day that she had landed the part.

"I got the call that I am the Nehanda character and was shocked at the same time surprised," she said.

"I would not to say I perfected the role because I had no clue how Mbuya Nehanda walked and or talked because Google does not have much content on her and I just had to rely on the director's instruction and from the research I carried out."

Tava said her dream was to become a director and producer.

"I have quite a number of role models and they are all Zimbabwean women," she said.

"I believe that besides them I am my first role model. Acting or being an actor/actress in Zimbabwe is a bit challenging as many are forced to treat it as something they would do during their spare time or just for the fun of it because there's lack of funding."

Tava said the local film and television industry had potential and this was evidenced by the filmmakers whose works were recognised on the international market.

"If we could acknowledge the works of directors like Joe Njagu, Beauty Masvaure, Rumbi Katedza, Nakai Tsuro, Sydney Taivavashe and others for their efforts in raising the country's flag, the industry could be on another level.

"The industry could do more, but the biggest challenge is a lack of funding. It is an industry that benefits a few and the rest will have to have back up jobs for sustainability."