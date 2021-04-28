Zimbabwe: New Board for Local Government

28 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Faith Katete

The Local Government Board led by Mr Steven Chakaipa, has been appointed to oversee the selection of councils' senior management countrywide.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo made the appointments in line with the provisions of the Urban Councils Act.

Minister Moyo stressed the need for professionalism.

"The board should not only focus on human resources issues, but rather broaden the scope to look into other pressing issues. The appointment of the board has been necessitated by the depleted situation in the country's urban local authorities in terms of service delivery," he said.

"People who have been acting in councils have caused mayhem in councils with Harare having only two senior staff on substantive appointment now with the other one on the run.

"As it stands, only Dr Prosper Chonzi is substantively appointed by the city."

Other board members include Professor Campbell Temba Kombe, Mr Maxwell Kaitano, Councillor Patricia Mwale, Ms Marjorie Mandaringa, Engineer Tatenda Mawokomatanda, Mr Hamandishe Chinyengetere.

Ms Dadirai Dodo is the board secretary.

Minister Moyo said the functions of the board are indicated in Section 123 (1) of the Urban Councils Act, which include to provide guidance for the general organisation and control of employees in the service of councils as well as to ensure the general well-being, good administration and the maintenance of high rate of efficiency of council staff.

Other functions are to facilitate and finalise the process of appointment and discharge of senior officials in councils, to make models of condition of services for council employees and to make model regulations stipulating the qualifications and appointment procedures for senior officials in councils.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

