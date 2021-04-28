Nigeria: Lagos Judo Organises Seminar for Women

28 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA) is organising a one-day seminar cum enlightenment programme for female youths in the state as part of the efforts to popularise the sport.

According to the Chairman of LSJA, Sheriff Hammed, the essence of the seminar is aimed at promoting self-defence among females in the state.

"With the spate of rape, robbery, kidnappings, and general violence against women, the Lagos State Judo Association has partnered with the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) Lagos Chapter to raise awareness of rape in our society and promote self-defence amongst the youth by engaging them in judo. It is hoped that this programme will help protect our loved ones and provide an effective remedy against the security malaise afflicting our society," Hammed said.

The event will take place at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Rowe Park

Apart from the self-defence skills to be acquired by participants, the event is aimed at unearthing talents for the state in judo as well as providing a platform for youth to engage in meaningful activities.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved.

