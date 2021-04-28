Zimbabwe: Eddie Chases American Dream

A Zimbabwean footballer has been described as part of a special generation of players emerging in the Major League Soccer in the United States.

Edward Munjoma, the 22-year-old defender, made his MLS debut at the weekend amid rave reviews he could be one of a number of diamonds set to shine brightly.

His debut came exactly 25 years, since Vitalis Takawira joined the pioneers of the MLS, and is the latest Zimbabwean now chasing the American Dream.

Only four other Zimbabweans have walked that path -- Takawira, Joseph Ngwenya, Mkhokheli Dube and Mubariki Chisoni.

Munjoma, who was born to Zimbabwean parents in Texas, United States, turned on a new page, in his professional career, at the weekend.

The fullback played the last 16 minutes for FC Dallas, in their 1-3 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes, at the Paypal Park Stadium.

This was their second match of the Western Conference of the MLS.

"Congratulations Eddie Munjoma on making your MLS debut. A moment earned, not given," said the FC Dallas FC Twitter.

Munjoma has grown through the system and signed with FC Dallas, as a homegrown player, in January last year.

He is under contract through 2022, with club options up until 2025.

"Eddie is part of a special generation of players in this country, ranging from ages 17-23, because the Academy kicked off at the right time," said FC Dallas president Dan Hunt in a statement.

"He is also the first FC Dallas Academy product to get a college education while playing soccer all four years, graduate and then sign a contract.

"This moment is something my brother and I have been talking about, so it's special to have him join FC Dallas."

Munjoma began his football career at the FC Dallas Academy in 2011.

Four years later, he led the Under-16 Academy team to the 2015 US Soccer Development Academy National Championship.

On the basis of his performances, the defender earned a call-up to the United States Under-19 national team, in 2016.

A four-year starter for the Mustangs, Munjoma was named as the 2019 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

As a senior, he was also named a First Team All-American by United Soccer Coaches, and was a MAC Hermann Trophy semi-finalist.

He was also a nominee in the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards Canada/USA 2021 Outstanding Achievement in Sport section, which was won by Tanya Muzinda, earlier this year.

The right-back made his professional debut in October last year, starting for FC Dallas' USL League One affiliate side, North Texas SC, against Chattanooga Red Wolves.

He went on to feature in five League One matches for Texas SC.

Munjoma had spent the previous four years at Southern Methodist University, where he scored 12 goals, and added 22 assists, across 66 appearances.

"It feels amazing coming back to the club where I grew as a player, and grew as a man," he said on his return to FC Dallas last year.

"Obviously, I wanted to wait to finish school and get an education but it's an exciting homecoming and I'm looking forward to getting started."

An attack-minded right back, Munjoma spent his rookie season with North Texas SC in USL League One, and will look to make an impact for FC Dallas in 2021.

Just before the start of the season, FC Dallas showered him with praise on their official website.

"The 2021 season presents a big opportunity for 22-year-old homegrown Eddie Munjoma.

"With Reggie Cannon and Bryan Reynolds having made the jump to Europe, in recent months, Munjoma enters pre-season with a chance to make the righ-back spot his own, for the upcoming season.

"Munjoma also opted to give up his previous number 27 shirt (which he took after being signed as the club's 27th homegrown) in favour of number 2, Cannon's old number."

Cannon joined Portuguese Primeira Liga club Boavista and also plays for the United States national team.

His move to Europe has inspired Munjoma.

"The main reason I chose number 2 is just because of the legacy of what that number means, in general, to soccer," he said.

"People wear number 2 because there's obviously big shoes to fill there.

"A lot of the greatest players in the world, who play my position, wear that number and it's just kind of a tradition.

"And just to piggyback off that, one of my best friends Reggie (Cannon), he also wore that number.

"He did great things here at the club, so it also makes number 2 a legacy at this club.

"I know they're big shoes to fill but I feel like that I'm up for the challenge. And I, obviously, want to follow in his footsteps."

The MLS have provided a home to some famous stars such as David Beckham (LA Galaxy), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy), Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Kaka (Orlando City), Andrea Pirlo (NYCFC), Didier Drogba (Montreal Impact) and Frank Lampard (New York City FC).

Although the league was considered a retirement zone, for the European stars, things are changing. A number of players, including Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, have now made the move into Europe's major leagues.

Takawira was the first Zimbabwean to feature in the league in 1996, when he signed for Kansas City Wiz Wizards.

He spent four years with Kansas City, playing 110 times, with 29 goals scored and 19 assists in the league.

Plumtree-born Ngwenya followed in the footsteps, in 2004 when he signed for LA Galaxy.

He also went on to play for Columbus, Houston and DC United.

Chisoni was next, making 11 appearances for LA Galaxy, playing mostly as a left winger.

Dube played for LA Galaxy in 2008.