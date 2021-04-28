South Africa: Still No Water for North West Residents

Water and Sanitation department says Mogogelo residents will only receive water by July

The communities of ward 11 and 12 in Mogogelo in the North West say they had to survive during the Covid-19 lockdown sharing one water tank.

Residents say they have to buy water from private water tanks and neighbours who have dug their own wells. At the entrance of the village, construction workers were busy installing a water pipeline.

In February 2020, we reported that the taps ran dry in the village over 12 years ago. At the time, ward 11 Councillor Michael Chauke (ANC) said that a water project in Klipdrift to improve access was expected to be completed in February 2021.

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Sputnik Ratau said the project was called the Moretele South Water Supply Bulk Pipeline. He said the R336 million project was funded by Magalieswater and DWS on behalf of the Moretele Local Municipality. He said it was "90% complete".

Magalieswater is the implementing agent, he said. Ratau said that most of the pipeline that crosses the Ramotse and Bosplaas areas is completed. "The river crossing is completed and 23km of the pipeline is completed. The contractor is working on the remaining 7km to tie into existing infrastructure in Carousel, Bosplaas, Mogogelo and far west villages."

He said residents will receive water by July 2021.

Resident Maria Khoza, 76, said, "I'm sure we last saw a municipal water truck in February. In one month, it comes once. I can't always afford to buy water."

Ward 12 Councillor Lettie Mokadi (ANC) said, "There were challenges with the delivery trucks. Last week, I was in contact with the supervisor for the trucks after a lady complained that the trucks have not been to the village for a while.

"I urge residents to report the matters because I don't live in Mogogelo and sometimes I'm not aware of some of the issues."

When asked about the distribution of water to the villages, Moretele Local Municipality spokesperson Mothupi Malebye said he could not respond as "councilors and ward committee members are responsible for water trucks."