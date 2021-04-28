Tunisia: Green Entrepreneurship - CITET Launches Call for Application for Training Programme

Tunis/Tunisia — A call for application for a green entrepreneurship training programme was launched Tuesday by the Tunis International Centre for Environmental Technologies (French: CITET) in partnership with the Regional Activity Centre for Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP / RAC).

The programme is geared towards eco-entrepreneurs. It is launched as part of SwitchMed programme and the Switchers Support National Partnership.

Target applicants are people keen to convert their ideas into marketable green products or services or launch innovative businesses to create economic, social and environmental added value.

The training is set for June. The platform https://www.theswitchers.org/toolbox will help participating entrepreneurs develop their green business model. In addition, interactive and close support will be offered.

The SwitchMed programme is funded by the European Union. It seeks to help eight countries in the Southern Mediterranean, including Tunisia, achieve sustainable, productive and circular economies.