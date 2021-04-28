Tunisia: Green Entrepreneurship - CITET Launches Call for Application for Training Programme

27 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A call for application for a green entrepreneurship training programme was launched Tuesday by the Tunis International Centre for Environmental Technologies (French: CITET) in partnership with the Regional Activity Centre for Sustainable Consumption and Production (SCP / RAC).

The programme is geared towards eco-entrepreneurs. It is launched as part of SwitchMed programme and the Switchers Support National Partnership.

Target applicants are people keen to convert their ideas into marketable green products or services or launch innovative businesses to create economic, social and environmental added value.

The training is set for June. The platform https://www.theswitchers.org/toolbox will help participating entrepreneurs develop their green business model. In addition, interactive and close support will be offered.

The SwitchMed programme is funded by the European Union. It seeks to help eight countries in the Southern Mediterranean, including Tunisia, achieve sustainable, productive and circular economies.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.