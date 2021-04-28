Zimbabweans Urged to Embrace Local Design

Upcoming designer and fashionista Phillip Mudzimurega has urged locals to embrace and appreciate Zimbabwean fashion designs as a way of showing a sense of patriotism, national identity, sovereignty and pride.

Mudzimurega is the brains behind the trending designer "PHILMUD and Zimbabwean Tuxedo" clothing. He has made headlines for creating a designer suit out of the national fabric. In an interview yesterday, he said fashion can be used in the development and promotion of the country's pride which can help in the development of the economy.

The talented designer makes suits, dresses, shirts and shoes.

"As a fashion designer, I am proud of the Government's agenda to bring back pride to ourselves as Zimbabweans capable to being productive and help bring our economy back on track," he said.

He said was hopeful his clothing line will be a success, as it is influenced by pride and sense of being Zimbabwean saying the people are identified by what they wear.

His sentiments come after Government early this month launched a national fabric which features the Zimbabwe Bird, chiffons and elements from the flag that are appropriate for all occasions and make people feel proudly Zimbabwean.

He said it was through support of local products that history was passed from generation to generation as a way to preserve cultural values. "Our valuable traditional and cultural heritage must be preserved and developed to foster a sense of national identity, pride and unity. It is necessary to reformulate cultural values and valuing processes to move with current trends by merging culture and its meaning found in material objects," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mudzimurega said his designs are an expression of social and cultural identity of the people that should be passed from one generation to the other.

He, however, appealed for local support in order to tap into the foreign market.

"PHILMUD is a fledging trending brand, I appeal those willing to work with me in getting the brand get to the top, becoming the leading fashion entrepreneur across the globe.

"The clothing line will go beyond being just a brand popular for T-shirts, caps and shorts, but it will be a line that will provide everything related to clothing. Sweaters, pants and other products will be available in due course. My friend and I have already made the designs," he said.

Mudzimurega is working on setting up online campaigns to promote the brand internationally.