Liberia: Phebe MD Wants GOL to Reassign Doctors

Phebe Hospital Medical Director Dr. Jefferson Saybley is calling on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health to reconsider its decision and reassign doctors that were withdrawn from the hospital. "It will be fine for the government to send back the Doctors they took, this is not only about the hospital but the lives of ordinary citizens," he said when the hospital celebrated its 100th anniversary in Gbarnga, Bong County.

According to Dr. Saybley, the government's action to have withdrawn its doctors has brought serious challenges to the hospital. He stresses that the hospital has over the past strived to mitigate maternal mortality at the facility, but warned that the lives of pregnant women at the facility are now in danger as the Liberian government has withdrawn its doctors that were assigned there.

Dr. Saybley narrates that to the situation at the hospital, he gets called at night to attend to emergency cases at the hospital, saying this has the propensity to trigger an increase in maternal mortality.

The Phebe Hospital Medical Director furthers that since its establishment, the hospital has enjoyed its partnership with the Liberian Government, but wonders why at this time, when the hospital is committed to providing health delivery to the people of Liberia.

He wants the Government of Liberia to work with the hospital in bringing the needed health services to Liberians.

Also speaking, Bong County Electoral District #5 Representative, Edward Karfiah calls on Liberia, particularly Bongese for their support to the hospital.

Mr. Karfiah however donated $1,000 United States Dollars and promised to make available $5,000 United States Dollars to the hospital at the end of April.-