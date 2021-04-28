Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Vows to Stop Invectives

27 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah has vowed to stop all invectives against the Liberian presidency, saying most of his invectives on President George Manneh Weah are often being provoked by members of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Mr. Kolubah whose suspension by lawmakers was reversed by Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Joseph Nagbe says he takes no pleasure in using invectives against the highest seat in the land, considering that he is the son of a traditionalist.

The Montserrado District 10 lawmaker was recently suspended by the House of Representatives following his action against the presidency.

But Kolubah describes the House's action as illegal, emphasizing that the Justice - in - Chamber at the Supreme Court was in the right direction to have overturned the House's decision against him.

It can be recalled that on 22 April 2021, the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives Mildred N. Sayon wrote Representative Kolubah informing him that his suspension including the stoppage order on all his salaries, allowance and other immunities as imposed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 was lifted.

Meanwhile the matter has been referred to the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration in keeping with it's Rule 48.4 for investigation.

