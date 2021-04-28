Zimbabwe: Minister Mourns Journalist Kurwa

28 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has sent her condolences to the Kurwa family following the death of veteran journalist Innocent Kurwa in a road accident.

In a statement yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said she learnt of the untimely death of the veteran journalist with sadness and profound sorrow.

Kurwa was involved in a horrific road traffic accident on Saturday night and succumbed to the injuries during the early hours of Sunday.

"Kurwa was among the first crop of black journalists who at independence took over the media which then was dominated by whites and were able to tell the Zimbabwean story," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Kurwa and his fellow black journalists had the mammoth task of changing the media landscape in Zimbabwe.

She said Kurwa was a rare breed of journalists who joined the Chronicle in the 1980s, rose through the ranks and became the paper's sports editor.

"Kurwa was a talented journalist who combined sports politics and lecturing in economics and mathematics at the same time.

"Kurwa was also an adjudicator of the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) and in that role, he contributed immensely in ensuring journalists in Zimbabwe uphold media ethics.

"The media fraternity is obviously poorer without veterans like Kurwa who had to correct the settler regime's wrong media narrative or portraying blacks as second class citizens.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and on my own behalf, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the Kurwa family, his four children, three grandchildren and the media fraternity," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

However, she said the nation should take solace in the fact that Kurwa has left a legacy of telling the Zimbabwean story and upholding media ethics.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

