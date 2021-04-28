Tunisia: Call for Applications for Municipalities Wishing to Build Waste Sorting Centre or Green Waste Composting Station

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment launched a call for applications for the benefit of municipalities wishing to build a waste sorting centre (waste dump) or a green waste composting station, within one of the municipal districts.

The Department of the Environment specified, in a statement, that this action is part of the implementation of its budget 2021, reiterating that it will ensure the financing of municipal projects that will be selected, and this, within the limit of the envelope allocated for this purpose.

The ministry also noted that these projects, aimed at developing the waste management system, can be carried out only by municipalities or in collaboration with a local authority.

The deadline for receiving applications is May 31, 2021.