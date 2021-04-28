Tunisia: Call for Applications for Municipalities Wishing to Build Waste Sorting Centre or Green Waste Composting Station

27 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment launched a call for applications for the benefit of municipalities wishing to build a waste sorting centre (waste dump) or a green waste composting station, within one of the municipal districts.

The Department of the Environment specified, in a statement, that this action is part of the implementation of its budget 2021, reiterating that it will ensure the financing of municipal projects that will be selected, and this, within the limit of the envelope allocated for this purpose.

The ministry also noted that these projects, aimed at developing the waste management system, can be carried out only by municipalities or in collaboration with a local authority.

The deadline for receiving applications is May 31, 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.