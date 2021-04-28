Tanzania: Coffee Exports Earned Tanzania $135 Million in 2020/21

Tanzania Earned $135 — 1 million in 2020/2021 from the export of 68,880 tonnes of coffee.

A total of 23 auctions were held in the key coffee zones during which some 30,375 tonnes of Arabica coffee and 38,505 tonnes of Robusta were sold.

"Our coffee remains to be in good quality, increasing its demand in the world market", said Frank Nyalusi, the Sales and Quality Control manager with the Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB).

He told journalists here that coffee exports for the just ended season had increased by about 10,000 tonnes from 59,318 tonnes sold in 2019/2020.

"This was an increase of 13 per cent", he said, noting that nine auctions were held in Moshi, eight in Songwe and six in Mbinga, Ruvuma region.

TCB has projected the exports for the 2021/2022 season to be 65,000 tonnes, of which Arabica would be 35,000 tonnes and Robusta 30,000 tonnes.

Tanzanian coffee (below) is largely exported to Japan,Italy, the United States, Germany, Greece and the emerging markets of South Africa, Korea, China and the Middle East.