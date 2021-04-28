Sudan PM Hamdok - Govt Will Work Towards Unified National Army

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok confirmed that Sudan's transitional government will work to build a unified national army and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) re-affirmed the importance of implementing the eastern track of the Juba Peace Agreement.

The statement by PM Hamdok about the creation of a unified national army was made during his visit over the past two days to the Chief of Staff of the General Command of the People's Armed Forces in Khartoum. The prime minister was accompanied by several ministers.

Hamdok stated that a unified national army force will be "distinguished by its professionalism". In a press statement, he said that there is a distinguished partnership between the people and the military that has succeeded in laying the building blocks for a solid and stable democratic system.

Sudan Revolutionary Front

The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) re-affirmed the importance of implementing the eastern track of the Juba Peace Agreement, including the establishment of a conference for Eastern Sudan and other pre-emptive conferences.

In its meeting, the Presidential Council of the SRF decided to form a leadership committee and run a workshop that will be looking at developing "future visions" for the SRF. The council also decided to establish an economic committee to organise the construction and reconstruction projects that will support community peace, support the voluntary return of the displaced, and help war-affected areas.

The SRF announced its acceptance of the application submitted by Mustafa Tambour of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement faction led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) to participate in peace negotiations.

The organisation stated that it was an important step in the peace negotiations. The SRF also welcomed the invitation made by the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Khartoum for the head of the SRF to visit Riyadh