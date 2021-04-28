Malawi: Chakwera Set to Appoint New ACB Guru

27 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

State House says president Lazarus Chakwera is now set to appoint a new director of the graft busting body, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) following recent job interviews.

At least three candidates, including Ombudsman Martha Chizuma were shortlisted for the from which Chakwera is to appoint one name.

Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni said the president will soon update the nation on who becomes the next ACB guru.

He said Chakwera takes the issue of fighting corruption seriously that's why he is taking his time to ensure there's a right candidate at the helm of ACB.

Kampondeni said, "a panel shortlists three candidates. Those three names are submitted to the President and the law empowers the President to appoint anyone on that list of three.

"If the President is not satisfied with any of the names, or is not satisfied how the process of shortlisting was done, the law, empowers the President to return the names to the Minister of Justice and requires him to start the process from scratch," said Kampondeni

He said the names have been submitted and the President is reviewing the recommendations of the panel and then he will be making his decisions related to that accordingly.

