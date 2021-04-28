Malawi: Blantyre City Council Updating Its Register of Private Properties

27 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

Asks residents to comply as according to the Law

Blantyre City Council is notifying all property owners and residents of the city that it has engaged officers from the Malawi Polytechnic to update its register of private properties in the city.

In a public statement, Blantyre City Council says the Malawi Polytechnic officers will be wearing the Council's branded reflector jackets and will have with them identity cards.

The Council appeals to property owners and tenants to allow these officers into their premises as "they have such powers under Section 73 of the Local Government Act 1998 (as amended in 2010)".

"If you need further information or notice any suspicious activities from these officers, please call 0999 952 457, 0888 202 336, 0888 890 342 or 0999 957 584," says the statement issued by Precious Tembo on behalf of the chief executive officer.

"The officers have been advised to put on face masks as a preventive measure for the CoVID-19 pandemic."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

