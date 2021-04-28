Cameroon: Guinness Super League - AWA FC Leads Away Leg

The Yaounde-based club with equal points like Louves and Amazones (27) succeeded to top this phase of the competition thanks to its superior goal average.

AS Awa FC is the champion of this year's Guinness Super League Away Leg. The club which had just 24 points before its 11 day of play behind Louves Minproff and Amazones FAP came from behind to take the lead. This was thanks to its win against Amazones FAP in a deadly encounter on Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo annex 1 stadium. It was a tough game for both teams given that it was the final road that would determine the winner of the away leg. To the surprise of many, the girls of Coach Ibrahim Hassan Balla succeeded to floor their opponents Amazones FAP, 1-0.

This win made the classification roaster complex given that the three leading teams all moved up to 27 points after the 11th day of play. FAP having therefore lost their direct confrontations with Louves Minproff and AS Awa FC, automatically goes down to third place because of the particular goal average. Louves and Awa having beaten FAP find themselves tied in terms of goal average over all three matches (2 goals scored 1 conceded for both teams). As the equality persists at this level, the rules of the league state that we should resort to the best goal average between the two teams. At this level, Awa has +23 while Louves has +17. This reading therefore makes AS Awa FC champion, a scenario which many fans did not foresee.