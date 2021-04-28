Burkina Faso: Blaise Campaore Extradition Afoot

Sankara's family lawyer, Guy Hervé Kam says, the government is doing all it can to see that the ex-leader is brought back to the country to stand trial.

The trial of former Burkina Faso's leader, Blaise Campaore and thirteen of his accomplices will soon kick-off. Though no specific date has been made public, measures are in the pipe to make sure the main accuser in the assassination of revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara is present in court during the hearing. According to the lawyer of Sankara's family Guy Hervé, an extradition treaty exists between Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast for the extradition of Blaise Campaore even though he has acquired an Ivorian nationality. He added that after the issuing of an international warrant of arrest for Blaise Campaore by the Burkinabe government in December 2015, other decisions which cannot be made public for now have been taken with great expectation on President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast and his Government to show good faith by implementing the accords which have been existing for decades.

It should be noted that Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast have long standing brotherly relations that have seen the extradition of several unlawful Burkinabe citizens from Ivory Coast. The most recent major case is that of three former members of an elite military unit that staged a brief and failed coup in September 2015. According to the military prosecutor, Col. Sita Sangare, the three suspects that were brought back to Ouagadougou, became the target of international arrest warrants after they fled to Ivory Coast when the coup failed and Burkina Faso's transitional government was restored. Among them is a former master sergeant, Moussa Nebie, known in Burkina Faso as "Rambo." In addition to the September coup, the three men are suspected of involvement in a raid on an armory outside the capital.

The Sankara affair, which has crystallized public debate for decades, is one of the issues to be resolved within the framework of "national reconciliation" advocated by President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Re-elected after the November 2020 elections, the Burkinabe President has created a ministry dedicated to this cause.