Cameroon: Lovert Wonja Lambe - Carving a Niche in Acting

The name Lovert Wonja Lambe has begun ringing bells in the minds of most Cameroonian film lovers since he dived into acting in 2015. He is an actor, singer, editor, award-winning comedian, movie producer, and a scriptwriter. He has featured in over 15 Cameroonian movie projects including; "Manso" by Bechem Bisong, Nkanya Nkwai's "A Good Time To Divorce", Tessy Eseme's "Where I Come From"- which features Anurin Nwunembom, Vugar Samson, and Faith Fidel. He was equally part of other projects like "Apple for two", "Stray", "Maija", "The Chariot of the Gods" and "R'gony"; which he produced in 2020.

Lovert Lambe says that going this far in the entertainment industry has not been a bed of roses. For a few years, aside acting in movies, he was also doing background vocals for gospel artists, singing at concerts and different programmes, presenting TV shows, and editing. It was in 2020, that he started doing comedy with Mbeng Lilian who is also an actor. Together, they co-founded Capees Comedy World, and they did their first viral skit titled "Kwacoco go sweet so". Since then, they have released more than 20 episodes of the skits.

In December 2020, Lovert Lambe won "best actor" at a comedy show award in Buea. The actor confessed that at the time he thought he had experienced a major breakthrough in his career, he lost his mother. "Her death almost made me give up, but her words of encouragement and support for my career gave me the drive to work harder, attain success, and become the man she always wanted me to be. The journey may be slow and rough, but I believe the future is very bright," he stated.

Nonetheless, he says he is satisfied with the journey covered so far given that he is living his dream. "I enjoyed watching Hollywood and Nollywood actors so much that I was inspired to want to act," he revealed.