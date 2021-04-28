Cameroon: Labour Mobility - Regional Experts Seek Better Governance

A one-week capacity building workshop ongoing at CRADAT in Yaounde, ends on April 30, 2021.

Migration within the African continent and to other continents has been exponential of late. Many people out of Africa are now interested in working within the continent. Within African nations, there has been increased mobility within the continent as people leave their countries to work in other African countries. This is something that had not been foreseen especially as each country was managing its labour force internally.

With the new dynamics of globalisation, there is a high degree of labour mobility. If this is not properly governed, it can turn into anarchy. Within this backdrop, Labour Administrators and Labour Attaches from 18 African countries are currently building their capacity on "Labour Migration and Mobility Governance in Africa". This is within a five-day workshop organised by the African Regional Centre for Labour Administration (CRADAT), African Union (AU) and GIZ for its multifaceted support.

While opening the workshop, the Director of the Pan African University Institute for Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences (PAUGHSS), Professor Elizabeth Sarange Bosire Abenga said the university is a member of the AU Advisory Committee on Labour Migration (LMAC) and is available to collaborate in the implementation of a research programme on labour migration. She explained that over the past decade, the number of international migrants on the African continent has almost doubled from 13.3 million to 25.4 million international migrants. Prof. Elizabeth Sarange said AU aims to equip labour administrators to deal with this reality. Achieving this objective in a sustainable manner requires partnering with regional labour administration centres and national schools of administration to provide an updated capacity building package for labour administrators in labour migration governance.

The Director General of CRADAT, Arsene Armand Hien in his welcome address presented the labour administrator training curriculum proposed by his institution for the workshop. He revealed that until April 30, 2021 participants will be schooled on the legal framework of intra-African migration, the stakeholders of migration policy, the protection of migrant workers and international cooperation in labour migration. At the end of the workshop, participants are expected to be equipped effectively to integrate labour migration governance into the policy frameworks and operational mechanisms in their different countries.