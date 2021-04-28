Cameroon: Communication - New NW Delegate Visits Sopecam Bamenda

Njike Celestine on April 23, 2021 in the contact visit qualified media practitioners as security officers with pen

Media men and women have been cautioned to take their security and that of society at heart when reporting. Njike Celestine, new Regional Delegate of Communication for the North West, made the statement while addressing workers of the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) in Bamenda in the restive North West during his first contact visit on Friday 23 April 2021.

"The first thing as a journalist is that you have to know that you are a skilled security officer with the pen; the social responsibility being to protect lives and then property, be factual in your presentation of a story, verify and cross verify facts," he reminded them. He was accompanied by Alima Aboubakar Mathansa, Divisional Delegate of Communication for Mezam, Victory Marshal Ayafor epse Basang, Regional Chief of Service for Public Communication and Kuhbi Standley, Regional Chief of Service for Communication Technologies.

During a working session with SOPECAM workers in the newsroom of the corporation in Bamenda after a brief guided tour of the different services led by Choves Loh, Chief of Agency, the Regional Delegate lauded the professionalism and hard work which he said is demonstrated in SOPECAM's news products such as Cameroon Tribune, Cameroon Business Today, Cameroon Insider and magazines like Nyanga and Week-End Sports et Loisirs. The object of the visit, he said, was "to get to know the people I will be working in close collaboration with, and for us to get acquainted with one another."

While welcoming the guests, the Chief of Agency pledged collaboration so that the new Regional Communication Delegate can succeed in his assigned task.