Cameroon: Coffee Processing - Productive Plant Commissioned for NW

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister inaugurated the giant modern facility to enhance coffee production and improve livelihood of some 35,000 small holder farmers in the region.

A new chapter has opened for the North West Cooperative Association, (NWCA) to engage in large-scale production of their highly valued roasted, ground and packaged Kola coffee, add value to the coffee value chain and improve the livelihood of farmers with an ultra-modern transformation Plant to show. The visiting Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Gabriel Mbairobe commissioned the facility at the NWCA head office in the neighbourhood of Bamenda III Subdivision on April 25, 2021 with an appeal for the youths to take up modern farming because the soil never disappoints and agriculture pays.

Achieved by the North West Grassfield II project with funding worth about FCFA 300 million from the government of Cameroon and the African Development Bank; the processing plant is a wealth-creating instrument. It is a plant that will serve in roasting, grinding and packaging with the capacity of processing one ton of green coffee beans per hour. Minister Gabriel Mbairobe told members of NWCA's 13 Secondary Cooperative Societies and representatives of small-holder coffee farms at the event that the government is solidly by them to ensure sustainability as a rural development agent. It is against this backdrop that the government has been delivering farm inputs and providing a Revolving Fund through the Islamic Bank funded, GP IRDP Project to help matters. He hailed the management of NWCA for efforts in building the outfit from a recent situation of hopelessness into a success story with opportunities.

Celebrating the Plant, the President of NWCA; Nchangnwi Helen and the General Manager; Waindim Timothy Ntam sounded off about the NWCA as the highest exporter of Arabica coffee in Cameroon. They revisited the ugly years of the crop in 2013 with barely 109 tons of coffee collected through a steady increase to 958.736Kgs of Arabica and Robusta in 2019/2020. To thank is the government for the training of coffee and cocoa farmers; the emergence of the NWCA Young Farmers Coffee Programme, regular payment of balances to deserving NWCA cooperative unions, regeneration of old farms and opening of new ones.

It was also a moment for the General Manager of the North West Development Authority; Cletus Anye Matoyah to salute small-holder farmers and NWCA unions and cooperative societies who still have faith in the sector in the face of the socio-political and security crisis and the low coffee prices in the world market.