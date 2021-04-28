Algeria: Covid-19 - President Tebboune Chairs Meeting to Assess Pandemic Situation

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Tuesday a meeting to assess the pandemic situation in Algeria, in which he gave a series of instructions mainly on the necessity of conducting an "urgent" epidemiological inquiry on the new variants, intensifying the awareness campaigns and ensuring the respect of preventive measures, the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

"President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired on Tuesday 27 April 2021 a meeting to assess the pandemic situation in Algeria, in the presence of Prime minister and ministers of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, of Religious Affairs and Wakfs, of Trade, of Communication, of Public Works and Transport, of Health, Population and Hospital Reform and of Pharmaceutical Industry, as well as the Secretary of State to the minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in charge of hospital reform, officials of security bodies and members of the scientific committee for monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic," said the source.

At the beginning of the meeting, President of the Republic gave the floor to the Prime minister to present a report on the pandemic situation in Algeria, before giving the following guidelines:

- Precise statistics must be provided from each province while taking into consideration the sources of contamination estate by estate and village by village in order to take decisions based on precise figures and to start an urgent epidemiological inquiry on the new variants in Algeria.

- The awareness campaigns must be intensified and the prevention measures must be respected, in the light of the carelessness that has been recorded so far. The awareness-raising must include all the public spaces and structures, notably the educational establishments, mosques, markets, stores and means of transportation.

- Fines must be rigorously implemented alongside the intensification of the control of the compliance with prevention measures.

- The total closure of land, sea and air borders is maintained and the level of vigilance raised on a daily basis.

- Concerning the national stock of vaccines and the vaccination campaign, President Tebboune ordered to speed up the pace of vaccination nationwide and to immediately implement the project of manufacturing the vaccine "Sputnik V."