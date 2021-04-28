Liberia: Yugnet-Liberia Launches 'Green Footprints' Beach Clean-Up Initiative'

28 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Siaway T. Miapue

Monrovia — The Youth Go Green Network Liberia (YUGNET-Liberia) has conducted a day long beach clean-up exercise to educate Liberians in saving aquatic species in the country.

The project entitled "Green Footprints Beach Clean-up Initiative" which was conducted on the Dolphins Beach in Congo Town brought together schools' administrators, students and climate activists among others.

Speaking to reporters during the exercise, the executive director of YUGNET-Liberia, Ambassador Godsent Wherdaigar said the exercise is meant to educate young people about climate change and how everyone can work together to mitigate or adapt to its effect".

Ambasador Wherdaigar said "everybody depends on the Marine species to survive and there is a need for Liberians to protect them and where they are living".

He called on residents along the beach not to see it as a place for dumping dirt; instead it should be treated with care to boost the country's emerging tourism sector and attract investors.

"The beaches are not toilet sites. The beaches are not dump site. They are not place to be misused. The beaches are very important as they attract investors and are used for recreation centers among others" he said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.