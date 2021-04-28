Liberia: Yugnet-Liberia Launches 'Green Footprints' Beach Clean-Up Initiative'

Monrovia — The Youth Go Green Network Liberia (YUGNET-Liberia) has conducted a day long beach clean-up exercise to educate Liberians in saving aquatic species in the country.

The project entitled "Green Footprints Beach Clean-up Initiative" which was conducted on the Dolphins Beach in Congo Town brought together schools' administrators, students and climate activists among others.

Speaking to reporters during the exercise, the executive director of YUGNET-Liberia, Ambassador Godsent Wherdaigar said the exercise is meant to educate young people about climate change and how everyone can work together to mitigate or adapt to its effect".

Ambasador Wherdaigar said "everybody depends on the Marine species to survive and there is a need for Liberians to protect them and where they are living".

He called on residents along the beach not to see it as a place for dumping dirt; instead it should be treated with care to boost the country's emerging tourism sector and attract investors.

"The beaches are not toilet sites. The beaches are not dump site. They are not place to be misused. The beaches are very important as they attract investors and are used for recreation centers among others" he said.