Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

28 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)
analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of this week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan.

Sudan to cancel controversial Nile dams after years of resistance

April 23 - 2021 DONGOLA Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced the cancellation of the Dal and Kajbar dam projects yesterday. This decision was made public in his address at an event organised by the Anti-Kajbar Dam Committee during his visit to the Northern State.

All major projects on the Nile River must first be subjected to economic, social, and environmental assessments, the PM stated. The local communities should participate in the decision-making concerning the projects and benefit from the revenues.

The dam proposals sparked many protests over the past years. The Northern Track of the Juba Peace Agreement therefore included the formation of a investigation committee concerning the construction of the Dal, Kajbar, and El Shireig dams.

Death of Chad's President Idris Déby: Sudan govt sends condolences, appeals for calm

April 21 - 2021 KHARTOUM / N'DJAMENA The chairman and members of Sudan's Sovereignty Council have expressed their condolences to the people of Chad after the death of President Idris Déby, who died on Monday, reportedly "from wounds sustained in combat".

At the time of his death, Déby was visiting troops on the frontline north of the capital, where they are fighting with the rebel Force for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

The Sovereignty Council cited "the many great roles he had assumed in boosting the fraternal relations between Sudan and Chad", also praising Déby's "efforts for realising peace in Sudan and his effective contributions in serving the issues of the African continent".

Sudan also called on all parties in Chad to be calm and "halt the fighting in a way that guarantees the security and stability of Chad and the safety of its citizens".

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sudan, flights from India suspended

April 27 - 2021 KHARTOUM The Federal Ministry of Health announced the death of 40 people within four days due to COVID-19. The Civil Aviation Authority has suspended all passenger flights between Sudan and India for a month ...

Strong opposition to Sudan's proposed security bill

April 26 - 2021 KHARTOUM The draft new Internal Security Agency Bill has provoked angry reactions from across Sudan's political spectrum, complaining that it grants the authority the right to detain someone without a court order or warrant ...

Sudan timeline January-March 2021

April 26 - 2021 DABANGA SUDAN The first quarter of 2021 ended with much optimism, as the Sudanese government and the SPLN-N El Hilu signed a Declaration of Principles in Juba, however it has been a turbulent three months ...

Women's issues on the agenda for El Hilu-Sudan peace negotiations

April 25 - 2021 KHARTOUM A delegation of women in charge of the agenda for the next negotiation process in the South Sudan capital, Juba, visited Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mohamed El Taayshi, yesterday.

Youth Employment report: Only 12% of Sudanese in 'decent work'

April 25 - 2021 THE HAGUE According to a Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE) report, published in February 2021, Sudanese people face many hurdles in finding decent work including poor wages, informal employment, legal obstacles ...

Sudan's economy continues to suffer

April 23 - 2021 KHARTOUM Sudan's economy continues to suffer as inflation rises and commodity prices soar. OCHA, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reported that the inflation rate of the Sudanese Pound ...

Agreement on regional governance for Sudan's Darfur region

April 23 - 2021 KHARTOUM / TABIT An agreement has reportedly been finalised on the appointment of a governor for Sudan's Darfur, as stipulated by the Juba Peace Agreement. Regional governance has previously existed, and the topic ...

West Darfur capital El Geneina declared disaster area

April 21 - 2021 EL GENEINA / GIREIDA The wali (governor) of West Darfur declared El Geneina a disaster area on Tuesday and opened the door for organisations to provide health and water services. He also reported a rise in COVID-19 infections ...

