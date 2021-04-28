Ethiopian, U.S. Universities Vow to Fortify Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Science and Higher Education said that Ethiopian and the U.S. higher education institutions are cooperatively working on strengthening partnership and enhance the ongoing reform in which Ethiopia is engaged.

During a consultative meeting organized to launch a partnership project, Ministry of Science and Higher Education State Minister Prof. Afework Kassu yesterday said the platform is instrumental in shaping Ethiopian human development effort. To this end, he commented, universities should work day in and day out to come up with productive human development.

The Ministry applauded the U.S. Embassy to Ethiopia for its endeavor to strengthen collaboration and partnership with US Higher Education Institutions with Ethiopian ones.

Representatives from the U.S. Embassy to Ethiopia Carmella Macfoy and Catherine Matthew (PhD) presented the purpose of the intended project and other related issues.

Bahir Dar University President Firew Tegene (PhD) and Debre Markos University President Tefere Melaku (PhD) on their part highlighted the importance of the project in strengthening the two nation's higher education institutions.

Science and Higher Education State Minister Samuel Kifle (PhD)on the occasion appreciated the initiative taken by both sides and call on pertinent stakeholders to join hands with a view to boosting partnership between higher education institutions of the two nations.

According to the project proposal, business entrepreneurship and incubation centers will be established in a bid to build the capacity of young innovators and entrepreneurs. The project will be implemented by Bahir Dar and Debre Markos Universities in collaboration with Indian University, which in turn has had partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.

BY MENGISTEAB TESHOME