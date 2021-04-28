Ethiopia: Peaceful Co-Existence Has Always Prime Value for Ethiopia

Ethiopia, in its history, has passed through numerous unpleasant circumstances. Particularly, due to its enemies that do not want to see a prosperous and united Ethiopia, the nation had been saddled with variety of peace and security challenges. Even these days, the country is facing challenges owing to those who work day in dayout to disrupt its peace and security thereby aspiring to realize their strong; but unmetwishes.

Recently, some Egyptian political analysts and activists, taking the advantage of the current situation the country is in; and seeing this as a favorable opportunity to destabilizing the nation, they are plotting a new intrigue on Ethiopia and lobbying to make it success.

Even they dare to urge the Arab countries to stand in favor of their government, support their wicked intention thereby serve their interest-impede the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissances Dam (GERD); which is an absurd and inconceivable at any cost.

As to them, there would not be more favorable time than now to weaken Ethiopia and destabilize it though it is in their dreams.

Surprisingly, these political analysts and activists are speaking publicly through their outlets- both national and social media platforms-as their government has put its hands in Ethiopia's internal affairs and is backing violence activities.

Of late, they called upon the Arab world to support the Sudanese Government to enable it demarcate Ethiopia's land, the Benishangul-Gumuz, one of the Regional States of Ethiopia, into Sudanese territory. Such act is entirely infringements of sovereignty and at the same time too dangerous to continental unity. It is also unacceptable and unbearable for Ethiopia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his recent interview with the national television, Sheriff Elsaliey, country's well known political analyst affirmed unashamedly as the Egyptian Government is providing all-outsupport to all anti-peace elements operating in Ethiopia's land; saying all entities who are fighting with the Government of Ethiopia is strategic friends of Egyptians.

In fact, this is not a new incidence as they had been for long orchestrating and sponsoring skirmishes directly or indirectly to create havoc and destabilize the country specifically and the Horn generally. In the same manner, they have been creating different strategies to divert the attention of their own people from internal issues.

The one thing that Ethiopia's enemies are ignorant of and they have never learned from its history is that in whatever situation we are in, we do not kneel down to external forces and fail to defend our national territorial integrity. At any rate, we do not trade our national interest and compromise our sovereignty.

This reality has been attested in different situations, at different times. Even though it seems for them we are entangled with our own internal affairs, we always stand as one to fight our enemies.

First and foremost, the nation, as always, has firm determination and is capable enough to beat its historical enemies to defend its own sovereignty. However, Ethiopia primarily gives priority for peaceful coexistence and nonviolent relations with its neighboring countries and beyond as war benefits no one, except causing multifaceted socioeconomic failures.