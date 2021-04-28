Ethiopia: Exploiting the Value of Art to Fight Pandemic

28 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

When I was a kid, I used to listen to a radio. Among the programs my family and I got interested in is found a drama series titled Yeken Kignit. It was aired every Wednesday and Sunday via the Ethiopian Radio in partnership with Population Media Centre.

It was a time when HIV and AIDS was a national concern spreading across the country. And the drama mainly focused on this issue. The drama was successful in teaching the public about the transmissions, symptoms and prevention mechanisms of the disease in an entertaining and interesting manner.

I always remember the patience and strong ambition of Fikirte, the leading character to achieve her education and live a peaceful life overcoming all challenges including the exposure to HIV/AIDS. Her friends and peer mates were forcing her to make mistake and fail from achieving her dream. However, she was strong enough to pass those hurdles and complete her education with satisfying point.

This character was loved by our family members who were part of the community that curiously followed each series of the drama in each season. Therefore, the character was successful in teaching the community about the perseverance needed for realizing a big dream despite all challenges to enjoy the fruit of success.

After some times, similar drama series, themed Menta Menged, begun to be broadcasted in the same media outlet. Having the previous drama memories, everyone was curious about these ones. And it was also successful in catching the ears of the listeners to the end.

This weekend, I heard from the media that the script writer of these dramas artist Mesfin Getachew passed away from corona virus pandemic at 50. Not only the aforementioned dramas, the artist had been involved in various artistic works as playwright, director and actor. He participated in Sew Lesew drama, Zumra film and other various artistic pieces that had been broadcasted publicly either through radio or television.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

