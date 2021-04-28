Ethiopia: Currency Exchange Saves Ethiopia's Economy - Nbe

28 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yohanes Jemaneh

ADDIS ABABA - National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) said that issuance of new banknotes saved the nation from economic crisis through improving liquidity, saving and averting financial crimes.

The bank held yesterday acknowledgement ceremony to those who have played important role in facilitating the note exchange.

On the occasion, NBE Governor Yinager Dessie (PhD) said that the exchange has enabled 7.2 million citizens to open new accounts and saving of 126 billion Birr.

Therefore, he noted country's banks have enabled to own sufficient cash to offer as a loan for investment.

"The issuance of the new currency has also helped the nation to fight financial crimes through identifying individuals involved in illicit financial flow, money laundering and black market."

The new currency comprised of new colors, symbols, security features and others found to be essential to promote country's natural resources and help people who have sight problem to identify it easily, he added.

On the other hand, the issuance of 200 Birr note became valuable not only to satisfy the public interest but also to reduce expenditure to issue high number of banknotes, according to the Governor.

He also called on the public to keep the currency with the need care refraining from writing, or shrinking it so as to elongate its lifespan.

On the acknowledgement ceremony, institutions including the office of the prime minister of Ethiopia, Ethiopian airlines, federal police, NBE, Ethiopian media authority, microfinance institutions, and ministry of defense among others have received certificate and crystal cup as a reward for their invaluable role in selecting color, symbol, features of the notes, undertaking legal procedures, transporting, safeguarding and distributing the notes, and disseminating essential information to the public and so forth.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.