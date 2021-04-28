Ethiopia: Minister Sileshi Calls for More Support to Complete GERD Construction

28 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA(ENA)- Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Sileshi Bekele called for Ethiopian Diaspora support to complete the construction of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Ethiopian embassy in Canada in collaboration with Alliance for GERD in Canada held a webinar discussion under the theme "Updates on GERD and Information Session on GERD Bond Purchase".

During the discussion, Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Sileshi Bekele tabled presentations over the current status of the GERD construction and what is expected of the Ethiopian Diaspora to support the project.

The minister made a call to Ethiopian Diaspora in Canada to stand together and extend their support to the completion of the national flagship project.

The Diaspora should consider themselves as ambassadors to their country declaring the rights of Ethiopia to an equitable and fair utilization of the Nile River basin, he noted.

Diaspora Branch Manager at the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Lemma Wakeyo on his part explained the various modalities regarding the purchase of the GERD bonds.

While, Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, Nassise Chali reiterated how the GERD would benefit all and underscored the need to support the project in advocacy, funding, and in every other possible way.

