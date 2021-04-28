Ethiopia: New Strategy Creates Inclusive Job Market - Commission

ADDIS ABABA - Federal Job Creation Commission stated that it has formulated result-oriented strategies that would potentially create easy and inclusive job market aided with technology.

The Commission Commissioner Nigussu Tilahun said the need for amending the existing job strategy formulated in 2011 has arisen from the desire to satisfy the imbalance between market demand and supply due to economy transformation.

The strategy used to focus mainly on transforming the agriculture, industry and service sectors, he noted.

Nigussu said the new strategy aims at creating massive jobs, enabling the private sectors through easing the business doing as well as ensuring resilient economic growth.

The strategy would solve the existing problems exploring domestic potentials and accessing international market opportunities via setting up quality job market, as to him.

Enterprise Development Strategy Director Bezawerk Ketema briefed that solving maladministration, establishing competitive financial services aided with technology, equipping stakeholders through providing them with demand-driven training, and producing quality labor market having knowledge of business management are the pillars of the strategy.

Incorporating business education into the curriculum in colleges and TVET centers is another pillar of the strategy since it is instrumental in equipping graduates with innovative and business management skills, Bezawerk underlined.

The Panel discussion was attended by participants drawn from Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, financial institutions, business Enterprises, and other stakeholders, it was learnt.

The Commission has planned to create 20 million permanent jobs in the next ten years.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE