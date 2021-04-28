Ethiopia: UN Permanent Representative Reaffirms Ethiopia's Commitment to Unisfa Mission

28 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA(FBC) - Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations (UN), Taye Atskeselassie has recently addressed the Security Council Briefing on United Nations Interim Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

On the briefing session, Ambassador Taye reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to discharge its responsibilities in UNISFA.

He also called for UNISFA to be insulated from current political considerations.

Ambassador Taye further underscored that the gains achieved through UNISFA must be protected and consolidated, adding "The sacrifice made by our women and men peacekeepers recognized and honored."

