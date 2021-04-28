Ethiopia: Church Calls for Coordinated Effort Against Covid-19

ADDIS ABABA - Catholic Church called on the developed countries to provide developing ones with support to distribute COVID-19 vaccine as coordinated effort matters the most.

His Eminence Cardinal Berhaneyesus Surafel stated that the entire nation has to take all the possible precautions in order to prevent the pandemic and governments of developed are expected to work in collaboration with developing ones in due course of distributing the vaccine.

Expressing the severe impact of the pandemic, he said that all of us should implement the proclamations set and principles cascaded from the ministry of health to effectively contain the rapid prevalence of the pandemic.

He underscored that as the vaccine is a result of researches based on knowledge and wisdoms and faith and science are not antagonistic to it, the church encourages the usage of the vaccine.

It is to be recalled that His Holiness Pope Francis said on this year's Easter that since the support from rich countries is not a sole proper solution to secure the vaccine, the government should work hard to back poor people, the elderly and people with different disabilities to help them get the vaccine.

BY TAMERU REGASA