Liberia: Four Arrested in Nimba in Connection to Ganta Violence

28 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — Police in Ganta Nimba County have arrested and charged four people in a recent arson attack in the city.

Those arrested and sent to court are Dutee Donzo, 58, his wife Fanta Donzo and his sister Mariam Fofana and Dauda Jabateh, 32.

They were arrested following Tuesday, April 20 arson attack in Ganta, which led to the burning of a Warehouse in the City.

The four suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal facilitation and arson, and they are currently in Sanniquellie Central Prison awaiting court trial.

Early Tuesday, April 20, 2021, residents of Ganta woke up in the morning and Saw one of the leading warehouses in the city set ablaze. The attack has brought huge losses to traders who had their goods in the warehouse.

Police sources said the four suspects are the main people who have been linked to the recent incident that occurred in the City.

