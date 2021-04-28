Liberia: Mother of Rape Victim Troubled Over Release of Alleged Perpetrator Without Her Consent - Gender Ministry Admits Misstep

Monrovia — Family of an alleged rape victim are pleading for justice and calling on the attention of government and other rights stakeholders to what they called "swift release" of the alleged perpetrator from the Monrovia Central Prison.

The mother of the alleged rape victim, (named withheld) alleged that her 14-year-old daughter was raped by one Mark Sarvice in January, 2014 in Caldwell, Coffee Farm Community, while the community was isolated and people had gone to work.

According to her, the alleged perpetrator was in the employ of the Liberia Revenue Authority, Custom Department, when he allegedly raped the minor.

The mother stated that following the incident, she immediately reported the matter to the Liberia National Police detachment in Caldwell who took the victim for checkup at the Redemption Hospital where medical report confirmed that she was tampered with.

As a result of the medical report, she said the police charged and sent to court the alleged perpetrator, and was placed behind bars, he has, however, been released without her consent.

"This few days, I surprisingly saw Mark Sarvice in town and then I ran back to the Ministry of Gender to ask the lawyer who was pleading the case on behalf of my daughter and she said yes, they freed the man because he was sick. I said why I was not informed before they could release him, but the lawyer, one Cllr. Kathleen Pyne Makor said they called me on several occasion, but my phone was off," the mother said.

"That is not true, because I work with the Ministry of Transport and received calls daily from customers, so my phone is never off."

The victim's mother said she suspects that the Ministry of Justice Sexual and Gender Based Violence Division is tampering with her case.