Liberia: L$2 Million Worth of Narcotics Discovered in Monrovia Central Prison

28 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Augustine T. Tweh

Monrovia — The Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) has confiscated over L$2 million worth of narcotics from inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison in Monrovia.

The drugs were confiscated from inmates during the BCR's vigorous search and lockdown exercise at the various prison facilities in the country.

The drugs arrested include cocaine (20.4 gram), heroin (243.7 gram), marijuana, among others.

Speaking at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice in Monrovia, the Assistant Minister of BCR, Eddie Trawali said prison facilities in the country have been designated and used by drugs cartels and operators as a hub where they stored their drugs for commercial purposes.

"Few months ago, the BCR was involved in a vigorous lockdown and search in all of our prison systems in Liberia, and we were able to confiscate over L$2 million worth of drugs from our prison (Monrovia Central Prison)."

Minister Trawali said the BCR has officially informed the U.S. Government about the clandestine and illegal operations that are proceeding in the prison systems in the country.

"The bureau was able to discover the motives, aim and objectives, and we were able to confiscate their drugs. We have officially informed the U.S. Government about the clandestine and illegal operations that were proceeding in the prison system," he said.

Minister Trawali further stated that there are some correction officers and inmates who are involved in the trafficking of drugs at the prison facilities.

"We have noticed and identified that there are few elements within our system who are involved in huge drugs trafficking and operations, ranging from officers to inmates within the 16 prison facilities," he noted.

Minister Trawali assured the public that the prison facilities in the country will not be used as an epicenter for drugs trafficking or drugs transaction.

