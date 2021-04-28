Liberia: Deputy Speaker Outlines Successes, Challenges in Midterm Report to Constituents

Grand Kru County — The Deputy Speaker of the 54th Legislature and Grand Kru County District # 2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, has formally presented his 3rd Annual Report to constituents which catalogued successes and challenges from 2018 - 2020.

The report was presented Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Barforwin, Lower Bolloh, Dorboh Statutory District.

Over 100 constituents who were in attendance represented the Six Statutory Districts in Grand Kru County District #2, including delegates from the local county authority, the ruling party of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and line ministries. Distinct women and market groups across the District were also in attendance.

The delegates from each of the Statutory District comprised of District Superintendent, Commissioner, Women, Youth and traditional leaders. And the six Statutory Districts are Kplio, Buah, Sasstown(Jroah), Jloh, Dorboh and Forkpoh.

This year's report was presented in two segments; an electronic (power point) or video presentation, outlining three years' successes and challenges, 2018 - 2020; and the second segment outlined prospectives about the goals or work plans of Deputy Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, from 2021- 2023.

During the first segment of the electronic or powerpoint presentation, Cllr. Koffa displayed 12 indicators were he made interventions, namely: education, healthcare and support to COVID 19, agriculture, microloans for women, intervention in natural disasters, Sports, Communication Towers, election of the Deputy Speaker, Legislative Career, the President George M. Weah's visit in Grand Kru County and Challenges."

According to the presentation, over 800 students are benefiting from a full scholarship or financial aid, attending schools in Grand Kru, Maryland and Montserrado Counties, from elementary to higher education (vocational, colleges and universities).

Among the three elementary schools under construction in three communities; George T Worjloh Elementary School in Sasstown, the Taybue Elementary School and the Chemgbettee Elementary School in Chemgbetee, and only the Chemgbetee Elementary School has been completed. And also, over 50 schools in the six Statutory Districts have benefited from renovation packages.

In an effort to support the healthcare system, the Deputy Speaker has provided a 45KVA generator and 5KVA generator to the Rally Town Referral Hospital in Grandcess and the Domo Nimene Hospital in Sasstown respectively along with fuel and food items. The lawmaker has also contributed to the renovation of more than 25 health centers and provided essential medicines.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, the report said the Deputy Speaker was the architect of the establishment of the Grand Kru County COVID 19 Technical Team and was the highest funder, as well as contributed hugely to awareness and sensitization against COVID 19 to promote the Presidential directive and health advice to develop a regime of safety and precaution including what is now referred to as social distancing. The Grand Kru County lawmaker also provided food and non food items during the pandemic.

The report also highlight contribution to farmers with the provision of farming tools and support to substenance farming in Grand Kru County District #2 including the Plantains and Vegetable farms of Rabasco T. Chie, and the first ever acquiring of farmlands of a District Representative in Cllr. Koffa, which is expected to go into full operations soon.

Rep. Koffa informed his constituents, in the three years, serving as chairman on Judiciary Chairman, he carried critical legal expertise to the Legislature and worked several landmark pieces of Legislations most notable of which was the Domestic Violence Act of 2019 which had linger in the legislature for over 6 years. This act provides protection for women men and children against sexual based violence.

The Deputy Speaker reported that over L$3m was distributed in micro loans to the women in Doeswen and Barforwin and more than L$300,000 has been expanded during natural disasters, especially flood and storm victims in Barclayvile.

For the first time in 37 years, over 6,000 residents of Forkpoh Parluken were able to communicate to their families, love ones and friends having benefitted from a communication tower of which the site was lobbied for by Grand Kru County District#2 Representative.

Besides the lobbying for the site of Parluken, the Deputy Speaker spent over US$9,000 to transport the team of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority and K-net for assessments visits.

Also, serving as Chairman of the Steering Sports and Mobilization Committees, the Deputy Speaker been the single highest funder supported the Grand Kru County football team, which led to the clinching of the trophy during 2019/2020 National County Sports Meet.

The lifting of trophy of the football edition by Grand Kru is the first time in over 35 years.

Touching on the international front, the Deputy Speaker propounded: "We were pleased to be invited to join H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah for an ECOWAS extraordinary session in Niamey, Niger. We were also pleased to be invited by his Excellency to join him in France for the Paris Peace Conference and to Dubai for the 5th Annual Global Business Forum for Africa. We were also pleased to be appointed to the delegation to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly and to also travel to Washington DC to lobby the United States Congress on behalf of the Republic of Liberia. During all of these trips, we were able to develop important networks that we believe will yield fruit to our district and county in the future."

As for challenges, the Grand Kru County lawmaker among other things named the global financial crisis and bad roads.

Meanwhile, in his prospects for the remaining three years, the Deputy Speaker said he would focus on communication network, education, health and roads.

To ensure students in the hinter part of the District get familiar with taking computerized tests or electronic type written tests and graduate from taking tests from the chalkboard and writing answers on copybooks sheets, the Deputy Speaker will provide five photocopier machines and sheets of solar plates to provide power (electricity) as well as stationeries to be distributed in Forkpoh Dweken, Bolloh Jlateken, Jloh Betu and Nifu and also Dorboh Barforwin respectively.

In furtherance to education, the Deputy Speaker has committed himself to complete the George T Worjloh Elementary School in Sasstown, the Taybue Elementary School and increase the volunteer teachers to 100 to provide monthly stipends.

In the area of health, the Deputy Speaker commits to singlehandedly fund the operations of the Bolloh Doeswen and Buah Jlateken Clinics, provide monthly fuel to the Buah Health Center and contribute to the renovation of health centers across the District.

As for road, especially in Dorboh Statutory District, the Deputy Speaker has committed to rehabilitate the roads, and would install a communication network in Dweken.