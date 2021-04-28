Burkina Faso: Two Spanish Journalists, Irish Citizen Killed in Burkina Faso Ambush

Ouagadougou — Two Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen were killed in an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol near a nature reserve in eastern Burkina Faso, the Burkinabe and Spanish authorities said on Tuesday.

The three foreigners and a member of the Burkinabe armed forces went missing on Monday after a morning attack on a convoy of security forces, forest rangers and expatriates, according to Burkina Faso's government.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the two journalists - David Beriain and Roberto Fraile - had been filming a documentary before they were killed. "The worst of news is confirmed," Sanchez posted on Twitter.

Ireland's foreign ministry said it had been in contact with the family of the Irish citizen as well as with European Union and Spanish colleagues. "The situation is complex and officials are working with relevant actors on the ground," it said.

The Burkinabe government reported an increase in violence elsewhere in the past 72 hours, with around 10 civilians killed in a spate of armed raids on villages.