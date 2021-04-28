Tunisia: Green, Blue and Circular Economy - CIES Launches Call for Application for Indimej Prject

Tunis/Tunisia — 27 holders of innovative project ideas in green, blue and circular economy will have the opportunity to access training, assistance and coaching to achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions through the INDIMEJ project for economic and social inclusion of youths and women in Tunisia.

Co-funded by Italy's Interior Ministry and implemented by the Italian NGO Centro Informazione e Educazione allo Sviluppo (CIES) via its office in Tunisia and in partnership with the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS), aims to help tackle the root causes of migration while fostering socio-economic development in Tunisia, a CIES press release reads.

This project launched a call for application to support 27 innovative start-ups operating in the green, blue and circular economy.

Selected candidates will be offered a training programme for the creation of innovative startups, based on technical training sessions on the green, blue and circular economy and the social and solidarity economy, personalised support in the design and development of a business model and theoretical training in business creation.

The programme also involves personalised support for drawing up business plans, local support during the start-up phase, post-creation mentoring sessions, a funding opportunity of up to €4,000 and specialist technical training grants.

The intervention regions are Greater Tunis (Jdaida in Manouba, Mhamedia in Ben Arous and Raoued in Ariana), Nabeul (Nabeul, Menzel Bouzelfa and Takelsa) and Bizerte (Bizerte, El Alia and Ras Djebel).

The call for application is only open for holders of innovative start-up ideas in green, blue or circular economy, aged between 18 and 34 for men, and with no age limit for women, who are Tunisian nationals and live in the targeted governorates.

To apply, please fill in the online application form on the following link before May 7, 2021