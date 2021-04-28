Namibia: Erasmus Leads Namibia to Commanding Victory

The Namibian Eagles continued their winning ways against the Emerging South African team with a comfortable five-wicket victory in their first 50-over match on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat, the visitors were all out for 244, a target that Namibia easily reached for the loss of five wickets with five overs to spare.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus led the onslaught with a sublime century, while Nicol Loftie Eaton was the pick of the bowlers as the visitors' batsmen were largely contained.

In Emerging SA's innings, Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Matthew Breetzke early on for 1, while Ben Shikongo bowled Kabelo Sekhukhune for 23, with the total on 55.

Joshua Richards and Jonathan Bird steadily rebuilt the innings, before leg spinner Nicol Loftie Eaton struck. He lured Bird out of his crease, to be stumped for 22, then trapped Joshua Richards LBW for 42, and when he bowled Sinethemba Qeshile for 4, the visitors had slumped to 99/5.

Emerging SA's middle order rebuilt the innings with Delano Potgieter scoring

56 off 58 balls (2x6, 4x4), Wandile Makwetu 47 off 47 (1x6, 3x4) and Dayyaan Galiem 20 off 21 before they were all out for 244.

Loftie-Eaton was Namibia's best bowler, taking 3/29 off 9 overs, while Shikongo took 2/54 off 9, and Jan Frylinck 2/49 off 10.

In Namibia's innings, all of the top order batsmen got into double figures, with Stephan Baard scoring 12 and Zane Green 31 (1x6, 5x4), and when JP Kotze was run out for 16, the match was evenly balanced with Namibia's total at 67/3.

Erasmus and Craig Williams, however, put the home side in charge with a great century partnership, as they put on 133 runs off 25 overs for the seventh wicket.

Williams was the first to go, bowled by Jason Smith for 48, but Erasmus went on to reach his century before being dismissed by Delano Portgieter for 108 off 95 balls, which included 4 sixes and 10 fours.

JJ Smit (14 not out) and Nicol Loftie Eaton (1 not out) took Namibia to victory as they reached 245/5 off 44,5 overs.

Smith was Emerging SA's most successful bowler, taking 2/57 off 10 overs.