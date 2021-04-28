Namibia: Erasmus Leads Namibia to Commanding Victory

27 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

The Namibian Eagles continued their winning ways against the Emerging South African team with a comfortable five-wicket victory in their first 50-over match on Tuesday.

After being sent in to bat, the visitors were all out for 244, a target that Namibia easily reached for the loss of five wickets with five overs to spare.

Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus led the onslaught with a sublime century, while Nicol Loftie Eaton was the pick of the bowlers as the visitors' batsmen were largely contained.

In Emerging SA's innings, Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Matthew Breetzke early on for 1, while Ben Shikongo bowled Kabelo Sekhukhune for 23, with the total on 55.

Joshua Richards and Jonathan Bird steadily rebuilt the innings, before leg spinner Nicol Loftie Eaton struck. He lured Bird out of his crease, to be stumped for 22, then trapped Joshua Richards LBW for 42, and when he bowled Sinethemba Qeshile for 4, the visitors had slumped to 99/5.

Emerging SA's middle order rebuilt the innings with Delano Potgieter scoring

56 off 58 balls (2x6, 4x4), Wandile Makwetu 47 off 47 (1x6, 3x4) and Dayyaan Galiem 20 off 21 before they were all out for 244.

Loftie-Eaton was Namibia's best bowler, taking 3/29 off 9 overs, while Shikongo took 2/54 off 9, and Jan Frylinck 2/49 off 10.

In Namibia's innings, all of the top order batsmen got into double figures, with Stephan Baard scoring 12 and Zane Green 31 (1x6, 5x4), and when JP Kotze was run out for 16, the match was evenly balanced with Namibia's total at 67/3.

Erasmus and Craig Williams, however, put the home side in charge with a great century partnership, as they put on 133 runs off 25 overs for the seventh wicket.

Williams was the first to go, bowled by Jason Smith for 48, but Erasmus went on to reach his century before being dismissed by Delano Portgieter for 108 off 95 balls, which included 4 sixes and 10 fours.

JJ Smit (14 not out) and Nicol Loftie Eaton (1 not out) took Namibia to victory as they reached 245/5 off 44,5 overs.

Smith was Emerging SA's most successful bowler, taking 2/57 off 10 overs.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.