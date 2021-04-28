Namibia: Domestic Rugby Teams Receive Sponsorship for the Next 3-Years From FNB

27 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The First National Bank (FNB) this week announced a N$3 million commitment for the next three years towards local rugby clubs.

"This sponsorship comes at a time when the sport resumed with the league getting the all-clear by the Namibia Rugby Union following the COVID-19 pandemic. FNB remains committed to the sport and sports development, as we wish to see Namibia globally competitive on all fronts," said Erwin Tjipuka, CEO Of FNB Namibia.

Initially, FNB had sponsored clubs that include: the Rehoboth Rugby Club, Reho Falcons Rugby Club, Kudu Rugby Club, and the Grootfontein Rugby Club.

In addition to these first four, Tjipuka in a statement on Monday said that the bank will further sponsor three more clubs that include; Unam Rugby Club, Wanderers Rugby Club, and Khomasdal Outfit Western Suburbs Rugby which will also receive the same sponsorship.

"This brings the bank's commitment towards league rugby clubs to more than 2 million Namibian dollars per season for the seven rugby clubs participating in the Namibia Rugby Premier League," he added.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Rugby Premier League action resumed three weeks ago following a lay-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(f.l.t.r) Raymond Brendell (Rehoboth Rugby Club), Arlene Mouton (Reho Falcons Rugby Club), Erwin Tjipuka (FNB CEO), Luke Jansen (Kudu Rugby Club), Remo von Finckenstein (Grootfontein Rugby Club), Alexander Jansen (Kudu Rugby Club)

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.