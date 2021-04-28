Namibia: Domestic Rugby Teams Receive Sponsorship for the Next 3-Years From FNB

The First National Bank (FNB) this week announced a N$3 million commitment for the next three years towards local rugby clubs.

"This sponsorship comes at a time when the sport resumed with the league getting the all-clear by the Namibia Rugby Union following the COVID-19 pandemic. FNB remains committed to the sport and sports development, as we wish to see Namibia globally competitive on all fronts," said Erwin Tjipuka, CEO Of FNB Namibia.

Initially, FNB had sponsored clubs that include: the Rehoboth Rugby Club, Reho Falcons Rugby Club, Kudu Rugby Club, and the Grootfontein Rugby Club.

In addition to these first four, Tjipuka in a statement on Monday said that the bank will further sponsor three more clubs that include; Unam Rugby Club, Wanderers Rugby Club, and Khomasdal Outfit Western Suburbs Rugby which will also receive the same sponsorship.

"This brings the bank's commitment towards league rugby clubs to more than 2 million Namibian dollars per season for the seven rugby clubs participating in the Namibia Rugby Premier League," he added.

Meanwhile, the Namibia Rugby Premier League action resumed three weeks ago following a lay-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(f.l.t.r) Raymond Brendell (Rehoboth Rugby Club), Arlene Mouton (Reho Falcons Rugby Club), Erwin Tjipuka (FNB CEO), Luke Jansen (Kudu Rugby Club), Remo von Finckenstein (Grootfontein Rugby Club), Alexander Jansen (Kudu Rugby Club)