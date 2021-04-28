Ghana: WB Pledges Support for Education Sector

28 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The World Bank Country Director, Mr Pierre Laporte, has lauded the government for its effort at promoting development through education to support the nation's growth.

The Country Director pledged to support the government's education transformation agenda for the training of the right skills to meet what the 21st century job market required.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum in Accra on Monday, Mr Laporte said the support to the country would come in the form of collaboration with the Ministry of Education in the provision of the right resources and skills needed to boost the transformation to enhance socio-economic development of the country.

The Country Director took time to enumerate and highlight more on various projects being undertaken by the World Bank and assured the Minister that it would continue to assist the country in its bid to reduce poverty.

He urged the government to also look at strengthening and expanding digital technology and skills which held the key to the fastest transformation of the country.

Dr Adutwum, on his part said, strengthening Junior and Senior High Schools towards skills development, bridging the Intersection between Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), increasing Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio from 18.8 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030 as some of the areas under the education transformation.

He also spoke about increasing enrolment in STEM related programmes at the Universities to 60:40 in favour of STEM, reducing Learning Poverty through assessment and intervention as some of the major initiatives being done in the country.

The minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region stated that creating a pipeline from Basic through High School to the Tertiary level was a crucial issue being looked at in the transformation initiative.

He lauded the World Bank for its unflinching support to the country over the years and urged them to continue to help turn things around for the nation and the rest of the world.

Dr Adutwum assured the Country Director of government's readiness to promote critical thinking in schools as it held the key to national transformation and also work very hard to ensure a total transformation of the economy through education.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.