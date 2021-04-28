Ghana: J.B Danquah Murder Case - Driver Testifies in Court

The former driver of the late Joseph Boakye (J.B) Danquah Adu, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, said he was surprised when he learned of the robbery attack on his former boss a few hours after he left his home on February 8, 2016.

Samuel Berko Sakodie, resident of Kasoa, was the driver of the late legislator for four years, told the Accra High Court yesterday that he left the Shiashie residence of Mr Danquah Adu late on the night of February 8, 2016, after the day's assignment with the MP.

Mr Sakodie said that he received a mobile phone call from one Jennifer, a maid in the house of the MP at 1:30am that armed robbers had attacked his boss.

Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, currently in prison custody for the alleged murder of Mr Danquah Adu, had been charged for conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu had been charged separately of murder.

The two had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mr Sakodie who was led in evidence by Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Chief State Attorney, said he was about to retire to bed when the call came through from Jennifer who was crying over the killing of her 'master'.

The driver said that he dressed up and went out to look for a car to Accra, but he could not get one until 3:30am, on February 9.

The witness told the court that when he arrived at the late MP's house in the morning, he was told by the brother of the MP that someone had killed the MP.

Mr Sakodie said later in the morning, the police arrested him, Apraku, the security man, Jennifer, the maid and one Mary and took their statements.

The witness said on the day of the robbery attack, the MP asked him to meet him (the late MP) at his office in Dzowulu, and they later left for Tema where they stayed until 5pm and returned to Stanbic Heights in Accra and spent few hours there.

He said they left Stanbic Heights at 11:30 pm and got to the MP's house at 11:40pm.

Upon driving the MP home, the witness said he handed over the keys to the car to him (MP) and said good bye.

Mr Sakodie said throughout the period, he had driven the late Adu, he(witness) had never entered the deceased's room.

Mr Danquah Adu was murdered at his residence at Shiashie in Accra on February 9, 2016, exactly five years last Tuesday.

It is the case of the prosecution that Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree, but Bosso changed his mind and went home.

The prosecution said Asiedu went to Shiashie and picketed at the MP's house to rob.

According to prosecution, in the course of searching for the items to steal, Asiedu made noise which woke the MP.

The prosecution said a struggle ensued between the two, leading to Asiedu stabbing the MP in the neck and chest, killing him in the process.