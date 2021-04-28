Ghana to Host 14th WAFU Zone Bordinary Assembly

28 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana is scheduled to host the 14th West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) General Assembly on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The meeting will bring together Federation Presidents from Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Niger, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and host nation Ghana.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and some other revered football luminaries will be in attendance for the opening ceremony.

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, is expected to deliver the key note address at the WAFU B General Assembly.

President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, will play an integral role in the organization of the meeting in his capacity as Vice President of WAFU Zone B.

The General Assembly is the supreme legislative organ of the Regional football block where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

