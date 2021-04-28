Ghana: Farmers Must Have Access to Quality Inputs to Increase Yield - CEO, Newage Agric Solutions

The Chief Executive Officer of Newage Agric Solutions, Mr William Akonnor Kotey has reiterated the need for farmers to have easy access to quality agric inputs in order to increase their yields.

"It is important to emphasise that agriculture is time-bound, especially what we largely practise in this country. And for that matter, it is important that as suppliers we endeavour to make conscious efforts to make such quality products available in a timely manner. We are here today against this background - to satisfy our farmers who need these improved seeds sooner than we think, " he said.

The CEO was speaking at a ceremony to launch the opening of the maize cropping season for the year 2021 in Ghana and also introduce an imported hybrid maize seeds for this year's farming.

This makes them the first company to have imported hybrid maize seeds in the country to set the tone for this year's season for maize farming.

The event, which took place at their Spintex warehouse was attended by representatives of some banks in the country.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Service Department (PPRSD).

Mr Kotey said "We believe as a new company we have put our best foot forward even as difficult and challenging as it were, so as to ensure Ghanaian farmers have easy access to good quality hybrid maize seeds."

The company he said planned to have about 1000MT hybrid maize seeds imported for the 2021 season and assured Ghanaians of local production by 2023.

Deputy Director of PPRSD, Mr Eric B. Quaye, commended Newage Agric Solutions for its immense achievement despite the challenges the sector had faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that "Newage is the first company to have brought in seed and also the first to invite us for testing".

Mr Quaye further assured the public that PPRSD would do its best to ensure a smooth partnership with Newage Agric Solutions to encourage other local businesses to make waves where they previously have not.

The guest of honour for the event and CEO of Ransboat and Co. Ltd., Nana Kyedomhene of Otoase, urged financial institutions in Ghana to support the agric sector.

"It's high time banks stop turning their backs on us. Too often, when we come to you for loans to do business, you ask us to bring so many collaterals and other requirements that we do not even understand. You make it impossible for local businesses to compete with the foreign companies, and yet we are expected to grow? You are here so I expect you to listen and do better for us, we should not have to suffer like this."