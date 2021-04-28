Ghana: Prudential Life Supports 3fm Tour Du Ghana Cycling

28 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, one of the leading life insurers in the country, partnered with 3FM as the official life insurer of the maiden edition of the 3FM Tour du Ghana cycling event.

Held on Saturday April 24, the event attracted over 130 riders who were all insured to the tune of GH¢16.9 million.

Prudential has a history of supporting cycling events across the globe. Prudential Plc PLIG's parent company has supported the world's biggest cycling festival, Prudential RideLondon, a 100-mile race that follows the London Olympic Cycle Route since 2013.

The 74.5km Tour du Ghana bicycle race, which was flagged off at Tulaku Police Station in Afienya and ended at Dodi World Centre in Akosombo, was won by Alexander Allotey, followed by Abinon Amen and Francis Owusu who placed second and third respectively. The first three cyclists were awarded with GH¢10,000, GH¢3,000 and GH¢2,000 cash prizes respectively. They were also given a free full year's life insurance cover from Prudential Life Insurance.

The event was also supported by SuperYogo, Oba Spagetti, Verna Water, Macberry Biscuits, Dodi World, Decathlon, African Resources, Ghana Police Service, Volta Hotel and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Head of Station at Media General's 3FM Network, Winfred Aklamati, said: "We are continually transforming the multimedia landscape. We believe that events such as the 3FM Tour Du Ghana Cycling Challenge not only bring excitement to our listeners and viewers and to the general public, but also improves their quality of life through the enhancement of health and fitness."

For his part, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, noted that Prudential's interest in cycling stemmed from a passion of promoting health and wellness and in advancing cycling as a sport.

"We are proud to be associated with Tour du Ghana as the official life insurer by covering all cyclists and providing free life insurance cover for the top three winners for an entire year. We are excited to have worked with 3FM and all the other partners to make this event a success."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fuel Giant Total Officially Quits Mozambique Gas Project
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Crossroads in the Sahel As Mali and Chad Undergo Transitions
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.