Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has been confirmed as centre referee for today's Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup game between Moroccan side RS Berkane and Coton Sport FC from Garoua, Cameroon.

The 33-year-old Laryea, who was initially named as the fourth official for the match, now replaces Botswana's Joshua Bondo as centre referee.

The match comes off at the Municipal stadium in Berkane.