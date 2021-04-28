Zimbabwe: Munjoma Makes Mls Debut

UNITED Stated-based Zimbabwean defender Edwin Munjoma turned a new page in his professional football career when he made his debut in the Major League Soccer at the weekend.

The 22-year-old fullback played the 16 minutes for FC Dallas in the 1-3 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes at the Paypal Park Stadium.

The MLS is a professional football league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation, which represents the sport's highest level in the United States and Canada.

"Congratulations Eddie Munjoma on making your MLS debut. A moment earned, not given," said the FC Dallas FC Twitter.

Munjoma signed with FC Dallas as a homegrown player in January last year. He is under contract through 2022, with club options up until 2025.

The rightback made his professional debut in October last year, starting for FC Dallas' USL League One affiliate side, North Texas SC, in a fixture against Chattanooga Red Wolves. He went on to feature in five League One matches for Texas SC.

Munjoma had spent the previous four years at Southern Methodist University, where he scored 12 goals and added 22 assists across 66 appearances.

He began his football at the FC Dallas Academy in 2011 and led the Under-16 Academy team to the 2015 US Soccer Development Academy National Championship. The defender earned a call-up to the United States Under-19 national team in 2016.