Zimbabwe: Ngezi Sign Marvellous Mukumba

PREMIERSHIP football side Ngezi Platinum Stars have added to their roster midfielder Marvellous Mukumba.

The former Black Rhinos man was unveiled by the Mhondoro team this afternoon.

He comes in as a direct replacement to Michael Charamba who is now at Chicken Inn.

Mukumba joins several other new players at the Rodwell Dhlakama team.

The excited Mukumba said he is ready for the challenge.

"I am happy to join Ngezi Platinum Stars,"Mukumba said.

"I am ready to do what l know best.

"I am here for the team and I am happy with the way I have been welcomed here."