Zimbabwe/South Africa: CAF to Decide On Venue for Warriors, Bafana Game

27 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi -

THE Confederation of Africa Football are expected to make a decision on whether the Warriors will be able to host the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium.

The stadium, which has been condemned by the continental football mother body after failing to meet minimum requirements, was inspected by the local Club Licensing officials last week.

Club Licensing manager Xolisani Gwesela is expected to compile a report that will be used by CAF to determine the venue of the June 5-8 encounter.

The inspection came a few days after the association was fined US$2 000 by CAF for technical infractions noted at the National Sports Stadium during the Warriors' AFCON qualifying match against Zambia last month.

CAF cited the absence of bucket seats, and the general uncleanliness of the stadium as the basis for the sanction.

The stadium had been barred from hosting senior men's international matches in March 2020 and ZIFA were asked to look for alternative venues for senior men's football matches after failing to satisfy the stadium inspectors.

However, the Warriors' remaining 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Algeria and Zambia were only played under temporary approval.

